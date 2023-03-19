Cherish your innate nature through Ayurveda

By Anjali Nauriyal

Ayurveda yields side benefits We have often heard practitioners mention that Ayurveda yields ‘side benefits’, not ‘side effects.’ The ability of Ayurveda to work on the innate strength of individuals is much appreciated by visitors to this destination that is an important landmark in Swami Ram Nagar, Jolly Grant. The practice is free of any side effects and enables the hopefuls as well as the diseased to relax, rejuvenate and heal.

Ayurveda practice can truly enhance the quality of an individual's life states a patient (on conditions of anonymity) who has been frequenting the centre for treatment of his ailment. "When I came to Himalayan Hospital for treatment of my disease I learnt about Pancha Karma and how it would help me heal. And I must say that it has worked miracles with my health. I would recommend it to all."

The Ayurvedic Department in Himalayan Institute runs a comprehensive residential panchakarma program under the supervision of highly qualified professionals. This centre situated in green serene atmosphere of the Shivalik hills of the Himalayas has become a favourite amongst foreign visitors. Apart from Taiwanese, Korean visitors too are now frequent day trippers.

Weeklong residential program recommended for rejuvenation Weeklong residential program recommended for rejuvenation

Traditionally, with the change in seasons Panchakarma, a weeklong method to rid the body of all unwanted waste is most efficacious. This treatment is unique in that it includes preventive, curative and promotive actions for addressing various diseases. For chronic medical ailments a longer treatment may be recommended. “I just loved the experience of the massage, medicated steam and Shirodhara which left me completely rejuvenated,” states 56-year-old Yang Hsiao Hui from Taiwan. “I undertook an initial hour-long consultation with Ayurvedic physician to determine my unique constitution or Prakrti. He then worked on my dynamic balance.” 33 year old Huang Yu Ning, 57 year old Yu Ju Wen, 43 year old Lee Wan Yu and 75 year old Chao Ching Su were all part of the Tiawanese delegation that underwent therapy at The Ayurveda Centre, Himalayan Institute Hospital Trust and went back happy.

What is Pancha Karma? What is Pancha Karma?

Prakrti, explains Dr Rohit Bhatt who attended to the Taiwanese visitors earlier this month, is a state of dynamic balance of the 3 vital principles of Vata (Ether+Air), Pitta (Fire+Water) and Kappa (Water+Earth). When this dynamic balance is disturbed through poor eating habits, irregular life style and stress, the digestive fire smokes and smoulders producing toxins (ama), which cause disease and accelerate the aging process. Pancha Karma is a 5-pronged therapy, which flushes out the toxins and restores balance of the three vital principles.

The core procedures

Preliminary procedures include medicated Oil Massage of the whole body, Steam Therapy with herbal medications, and Shirodhara that entails medicated stream directed at the eye-brow centre to awaken healing potential by inducing deep relaxation. The Detoxification process involves Therapeutic Vomiting, which is herbally induced, Herbal Purgatives, Cleansing Enemas, and Nasal application of medicated oil. Follow-up procedure includes dietary and lifestyle guidelines and various tonics and herbal remedies.

Even healthy individuals can benefit

Interestingly even healthy individuals can benefit from Pancha Karma as it prevents the build-up of toxins and helps retard the aging process. This apart a huge range of medical conditions can be treated which includes Rheumatoid and Osteo-Arthritis, Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Bronchial Asthama, Parkinson’s disease, Neurological Disorders, Stress, Insomnia and psychosomatic diseases, Eczema, Psoriasis, Obesity, Anorexia and other eating disorders. A special detoxification following chemo-therapy and radiation therapy is highly recommended.