Cheshire Home celebrates 65th Anniversary

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 8 Sep: Cheshire Home Dehradun celebrated its “Annual Founder’s Day Celebrations”, which is also its 65th Anniversary, here, on Tuesday. The celebrations were held in its premises, 16, Pritam Road, with great enthusiasm by all residents and staff in their hall. The day is also the birth anniversary of its founder, Lord Cheshire.

The function was limited to the specially-abled residents of the Home and the staff due to the ongoing Covid-19 Pandemic.

The programme began with a welcome song. The cultural programme included many colourful dances by the children of Cheshire Home.

Chairman PC Agarwal proposed the vote of thanks. Those present included Brig KG Behl (Retd), Vice Chairman SS Goyal, Treasurer Dr VP Pathak, Pradeep Srivastava and the staff of Cheshire Home.