Cheshire Home celebrates 67th Anniversary

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 7 Sep: Cheshire Homes India, Dehradun, celebrated its 67th Annual Founder’s Day here, today, which is the birthday of its founder, Lord Cheshire, at its premises on Pritam Road. The event witnessed a gathering of esteemed town members and donors.

Dr Vijay Dhasmana, Chancellor of Swami Rama Himalayan University, was the Chief Guest. Dr VP Pathak, Chairman of Cheshire Home, extended a warm welcome to all the guests and donors, providing a glimpse of the Home’s history and Lord Cheshire’s legacy. He emphasised the Home’s mission of providing a caring and cheerful environment for specially-abled residents.

The Chief Guest was given a guided tour of the various wings of the Home where the residents live. He interacted with the residents, who warmly greeted him with smiles. He expressed his appreciation of the care provided to the children and the impeccable maintenance of the Home’s facilities. The Annual Booklet of Cheshire Homes India, Dehradun, for the year 2023 was released by the Chief Guest.

The programme commenced with a Bhajan. Specially-abled children of Cheshire Home and Sharp Memorial School for the Blind and the students of Doon International School, Welham Girls’ School, Shri Guru Ram Rai Public School and St Joseph’s Academy presented a colourful classical dance, making it a truly memorable evening. The event was anchored by Dr Rakesh Kala.

Pradeep Srivastava, Honorary Secretary of Cheshire Home, concluded the evening with a vote of thanks to all.