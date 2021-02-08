Chetan Gurung elected President UK TT Association, Prince Vipon GS

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 9 Feb: Veteran journalist, Chetan Gurung was elected President and SAI Coach Prince Vipon was elected General Secretary, unanimously of Uttarakhand Table Tennis Association on Sunday. The state association is affiliated to the TT Association of India. The AGM was held at Summer Valley School.

AB Lal was elected lifetime President and Ashok Wasu was made Chairperson.

Following office bearers were also elected on the occasion: Senior Vice-President Abhya Wasu Mansahiya, Vice-Presidents SC Bhatt, Samit Tikkoo & Dr SC Biala, Treasurer Girish Madhwal, Joint-Secretaties KS Panwar, Vikas Negi, Brijesh Kumar & Bharat Bisht, Members Ghanshyam, Manas Lal, Vikas Negi & Ranjan, President Technical Committee Shabali Gurung, and Advisors Neeraj K Bedhotiya & KK Sharma.