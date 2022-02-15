Chief Election Officer inspects polling stations to oversee arrangements

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 14 Feb: Chief Election Officer (CEO) of Uttarakhand Sowjanya inspected various polling stations in Dehradun today and took stock of the voting and various arrangements that had been made to facilitate safe, smooth and convenient polling for the voters.

The Chief Election Officer also inspected Adarsh polling stations (Model polling stations) and Sakhi (Women polling stations) booths amongst others during the course of the day. Uttarakhand had single phase polling today for all the 70 assembly constituencies of the state.

Sowjanya also inspected the Manav Bharti Public School, Sherwood Public School, Sakhi Booth in Nehru Colony and Adarsh Sakhi Booth at Hathibarkala. During the inspection, the Chief Electoral Officer also took stock of all the arrangements in the polling stations in view of masks, sanitisers, gloves and Covid Appropriate behaviour of the polling staff and the voters.

She said that enthusiasm was being seen among the people towards voting. She also appealed to all the voters to exercise their franchise. Speaking to the media persons during the course of inspection, she observed that the weather was good everywhere in the state. The polling process was peacefully underway. The problems being faced related to EVMs were being resolved without much delay. The process of mock poll and polling in the state had started on time. She said that constant coordination was being established with all the district election officers to conduct peaceful polling.

Joint Chief Election Officer Jharna Kamthan was also present on the occasion.