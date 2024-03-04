Chief Electoral Officer holds meeting with Nodal Officers, seeks action plan 

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 2 Mar: Chief Electoral Officer Dr BVRC Purushottam held a review meeting at the Secretariat here today with State Nodal Officers of various departments, with regards to the coming General Elections 2024. During the meeting , Dr Purushottam instructed all the nodal officers to prepare a detailed action plan while completing the duties related to their department with responsibility. He directed that the dry run should be started by immediately activating the district and state control rooms. He directed the Excise Department and the Police Department that regular reports be uploaded on the Election Seizure Management System (ESMS) for enforcement action . He stressed that the police personnel should also be trained at the police station level regarding ESMS, and that Circle Inspectors of the Excise Department Login ID should also be prepared while onboarding on this portal. He furhter instructed the Excise Department to increase monitoring by forming Liquor Monitoring Team LMT at the district level.

Purushottam asked all the State Nodal Officers to ensure 100 percent voting of all the personnel involved in polling duty of the respective departments. In this regard, instructions have been issued that all the personnel deployed on polling duty and all the vehicle drivers should exercise their franchise. The Chief Electoral Officer has prepared and presented a detailed plan to the Nodal Officer Transport Department regarding 100 percent voting of the vehicle drivers deployed on election duty.

The Chief Electoral Officer also directed the Health Department to make arrangements for provision of medical facilities to the polling workers. He instructed the nodal officer of the Health Department to prepare the first aid kit in time for the first aid of the personnel deployed on polling duty. Apart from this, instructions were also given to make arrangements for air ambulance for emergency situations.