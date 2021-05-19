Chief Information Commissioner Shatrughna Singh resigns

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 18 May: The Chief Information Commissioner of Uttarakhand, Shatrughna Singh, is learnt to have resigned from his post today.

He called on Governor Baby Rani Maurya at the Raj Bhawan here today.

His tenure as Chief Information Commissioner of Uttarakhand was due to end in November, 2021. There was no response from him, however, when attempts were made to contact over the phone him to obtain his version.

Singh is known to have been an upright officer and has served in the past as Chief Secretary of Uttarakhand as well as Additional Secretary with the PMO at the Centre.

Following the resignation of Singh, speculation has begun whether Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat is mulling making Singh his advisor or OSD.