Chief Justice Sanghi administered oath of office

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 28 Jun: Justice Vipin Sanghi was sworn in as the new Chief Justice of Uttarakhand High Court today. He was administered the oath of office by Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd) at the Raj Bhawan here this evening. Sanghi has become the 12th Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand High Court.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was also present on the occasion.

Justice Sanghi comes to the Nainital High Court after being promoted as Chief Justice, having served as a senior judge at the Delhi High Court. It may be recalled that the Collegium of the Supreme Court had recommended the appointment of Justice Vipin Sanghi as the Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand High Court.

Justice Vipin Sanghi was born on 27 October, 1961, in Nagpur. In 1965, he shifted from Nagpur to Delhi with his family. He did his schooling in Delhi and passed the Senior Secondary examination from Delhi Public School in 1980. He graduated with BSc Mathematics (Hons) from Delhi University in 1983 and then earned an LLB degree from Delhi University’s Law Faculty. In the same year, he joined the Delhi Bar Council as a lawyer.