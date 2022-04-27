Chief Minister Dhami inspects construction works at Kedarnath Dham

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun 26 Apr: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, today, visited the Kedarnath Temple Complex and inspected the construction works being done under the Kedarnath Dham project and the preparations for the upcoming Char Dham Yatra.

The Chief Minister also inspected the completed Saraswati Aastha Path, there, on the occasion. Instructions were given to complete the under construction Mandakini Aastha Path at the earliest. He also inquired about the status of construction works on the buildings in the hill style around the Kedarnath Complex.

While visiting the temple premises, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami directed the officials to ensure the wellbeing of the workers making important contribution to the construction in Kedar Valley and to resolve all their problems at the earliest.

He had spoken earlier to the workers in the Kedarnath Valley, who briefed him about problems being faced by them and about the problems related to the construction works. The CM thanked them for their important contribution to reconstruction of the Kedarnath Dhami.

Dhami instructed the officers to ensure that the debris and construction material lying around the temple and on the road would be removed at the earliest. Construction works needed to be speeded up now that the snow was melting fast at Kedarnath Dham.

Tourism Secretary Dilip Jawalkar informed the Chief Minister that an entrance would be made in the temple premises for the convenience of the devotees. Along with this, the drainage system would also be developed for convenience of the pilgrims during the rainy season. Jawalkar added that, at present, about 700 workers are engaged in the ongoing construction works at Kedarnath Dham. He told the CM that the Brahma Kamal Water Park would also be constructed in Kedar Valley.

The CM also sought information on the Kedarnath track and directed the officials to speed up the construction work on rain sheds at different places for the convenience of pilgrims during the rainy season. Chief Minister Dhami also directed that a railing ought to be constructed along with retaining wall on the banks of Rivers Mandakini and Saraswati. He also asked them to start work soon on the Vasuki Taal track. He said that the Kedarnath Valley is being reconstructed as per the dreams of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During his visit, MLA Shaila Rani Rawat, District Magistrate Mayur Dixit, Deputy Collector Yogendra Singh and others were also present.