By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 13 Jul: Three new Public Relations Officers (PROs) have been appointed by the Pushkar Singh Dhami Government for the CM’s Office. Their appointment will be co-terminus with the present CM’s term or till any further decision. They are Rajesh Sethi, Mulayam Singh Rawat and Satyapal Singh. It may be recalled that Rajesh Sethi has served as PRO to several CMs including Khanduri and Nishank in the past, too.