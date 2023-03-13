Chief Postmaster General calls on Gov

By Our Staff Reporter
Dehradun, 11 Mar: Chief Postmaster General, Uttarakhand, Amitabh Kharkwal, paid a courtesy call on Governor Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh (Retd) at Raj Bhavan on Friday. He informed the Governor about various activities of the Department of Posts.
Lt-General Singh said that despite the difficult geographical conditions in Uttarakhand, the Department of Posts is providing commendable services. Along with postal facilities in remote rural areas, postal savings services, banking and postal insurance services are being extended which is commendable. The Governor said that the department needs to adopt more and more modern technology in its activities with time so that the services can reach the people quickly. He said that with the cooperation of the Department of Posts, many facilities are being easily available to the people in remote villages.