Chief Scientific Advisor expresses gratitude to CM for hosting G-20 Scientists’ Meet

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 23 Jun: Chief Scientific Advisor to Government of India, Prof Ajay Kumar Sood today expressed heartfelt thanks and gratitude towards Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for successfully hosting the G – 20 Chief Science Advisor ‘s Round Table ( G – 20 -CSIR) meeting held in Ramnagar district Nainital from 28 to 30 March 2023.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister said that it was because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s deep affection for Uttarakhand that he allowed Uttarakhand to host three important G – 20 summits. While the two meetings have been successfully hosted and held already in Ramnagar (Nainital) and Narendranagar (Tehri), the third will also be soon held. The meetings could be held successfully due to cooperation of the Centre, the CM noted.