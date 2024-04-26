Chief Secretary chairs meeting regarding forest fires

Dehradun, 24 Apr: Chairing a review meeting of the forest department regarding ongoing forest fires, Chief Secretary Radha Raturi today issued Instructions to the officers concerned to take strict action against those who set fire to the forests.

Raturi has issued instructions to the SSPs/SPs and the DFOs to take strict action against those who set fire in the forests. She said that a list of such villages should be prepared where the people might have caused fires in the forests.

It may be recalled that this year forest fires have been raging across the state with more and more incidents being reported every day.