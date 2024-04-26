Chief Secretary chairs meeting regarding forest fires

Dehradun, 24 Apr: Chairing a review meeting of the forest department regarding ongoing forest fires, Chief Secretary Radha Raturi today issued Instructions to the officers concerned to take strict action against those who set fire to the forests.
Raturi has issued instructions to the SSPs/SPs and the DFOs to take strict action against those who set fire in the forests. She said that a list of such villages should be prepared where the people might have caused fires in the forests.
It may be recalled that this year forest fires have been raging across the state with more and more incidents being reported every day.
The meeting was held on a virtual basis from the Chief Secretary’s office at the Secretariat here. During the meeting, Raturi directed all the District Magistrates, SSPs and SPs and the DFO to make a joint strategy for forest fire prevention. The Chief Secretary said that the Chief Conservator of Forests and Forest Conservators should report every day what action the Divisional Forest Officers are taking to prevent and control forest fires. She also sought regular updates regarding the action being taken by them to take action against any kind of negligence by the people. She also observed that adequate arrangements should be made in crew stations and adequate availability of water should be ensured to fight forest fires effectively.