Chief Secretary directs source segregation of garbage by ULBs

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 3 Mar: Chief Secretary Dr SS Sandhu chaired a meeting regarding solid waste management plants in urban local bodies today. The Chief Secretary directed all the district magistrates to ensure cent percent door to door garbage collection and source segregation. Along with this, he also directed them to conduct third party inspection of source segregation and door to door garbage collection.

The Chief Secretary said that the tender process for the proposals which had been approved be started soon. Along with this, continuous monitoring be done while setting the time limit for completion of the work. He said that, for the success of Swachh Bharat, all the District Magistrates needed to take personal interest and review the process every week.

On this occasion, along with Secretary Shailesh Bagoli, District Magistrates of all the districts were also present through video conferencing.

Earlier, Chief Secretary Sandhu also chaired another meeting with high officials and district magistrates through video conferencing. During this meeting, he directed them to simplify the process of giving loans etc., to MSMEs.

The Chief Secretary directed all the departments to continuously upload their orders on their websites. Along with this, he also instructed them to prepare their calendars while setting the deadline for all the works.