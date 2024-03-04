Chief Secretary Radha Raturi granted 6 months extension

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 2 Mar: Chief Secretary Radha Raturi , otherwise due to retire on 31 March this year, has been granted six months extension by the Centre. This extension has been granted on the request of the Chief Minister. In this connection, Union Ministry of Personnel has written a letter to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday, intimating of the Centre’s approval to the extension of services of Radha Raturi .