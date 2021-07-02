Chief Secretary reviews progress of reconstruction works in Kedarnath

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 1 Jul: Chief Secretary Om Prakash reviewed the Badrinath-Kedarnath reconstruction works today. The Chief Secretary directed the officers to ensure that the Kedarnath reconstruction works would be completed within the stipulated time frame. He directed the officials of PWD to deploy adequate staff for Kedarnath Dham by the first week of July, 2021.

Om Prakash also directed the officials to submit the investigation report on the present condition of and the strength of the security wall built on the Mandakini River within a month.

The District Magistrate, Rudraprayag, informed him that a GO had been issued granting land rights to the persons having legal possession of land there. The Chief Secretary directed that the process of the mutation of their property rights also be completed soon.

He also instructed the officers to prepare an action plan to complete the works within the stipulated time by starting those to be done at the Badrinath Dham in time. He also directed them to pay special attention to quality in all the works. On this occasion, Secretaries Amit Negi, Dilip Jawalkar, SA Murugesan, Commissioner, Garhwal, Ravinath Raman, District Magistrates from the respective districts through video conferencing and other senior officers were present.