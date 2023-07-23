Chief Secretary Sandhu gets 6 months extension of service

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 21 Jul: Chief Secretary Dr SS Sandhu , set to retire at the end of this month, has received an extension of six months . He will now retire at the end of January 2024.

A letter from DOPT, Government of India, has been received by the state government granting the Centre’s approval for an extension .

It may be recalled that Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had written to the Centre requesting an extension of service for Sandhu .