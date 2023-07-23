Chief Secretary Sandhu gets 6 months extension of service

By Our Staff Reporter
Dehradun, 21 Jul: Chief Secretary Dr SS Sandhu, set to retire at the end of this month, has received an extension of six months. He will now retire at the end of January 2024.
A letter from DOPT, Government of India, has been received by the state government granting the Centre’s approval for an extension.
It may be recalled that Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had written to the Centre requesting an extension of service for Sandhu.
Sources claimed that the state government was confident over the past few weeks that Sandhu would get en extension as it had been lobbying for the same.