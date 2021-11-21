Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte, WR GM Alok Kansal, Manisha Mhaiskar, Mopalwar, Suresh Kakani honored

Maharashtra Governor presents Nav Bharat Governance Awards at Raj Bhavan

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 20 Nov: Mumbai, 20 Nov: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari presented the Nav Bharat Governance Awards 2021 to top administrative officers from Maharashtra at a function held at Raj Bhavan on Saturday. The Governor also released the Diwali Special issue ‘Ramrajya’ brought out by Daily newspaper Navrashtra on the occasion. Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte, General Manager of Western Railway Alok Kansal, Principal Secretary of Environment and Climate Change Manisha Mhaiskar, CMD of MAHAPREIT Bipin Shrimali, Principal Secretary, Energy Dinesh Waghmare, Vice Chairman and MD of MSRDC Radheshyam Mopalwar, CIDCO Vice President Sanjay Mukherjee, Additional Commissioner BMC Suresh Kakani were among the top 24 administrative heads felicitated by the Governor on the occasion. Chairman and Managing Director of Navbharat Group Nimish Maheshwari delivered the welcome speech while President Vivek Prasad proposed vote of thanks.