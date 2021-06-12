Chief Secretary stresses on providing skill training to students for better employability

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 11 Jun: Chief Secretary Om Prakash chaired a meeting of the High Powered Committee for the Uttarakhand Workforce Development Project at the Secretariat, here, today. At the meeting, he stressed on providing quality skill training to the students to ensure better employability. He said that the main objective of the Skill Development and Employment Department ought not to be merely increasing the enrolment in the institutions but to train students so that they could be obtain better employment. This would be possible only through providing quality skill training to them.

Om Prakash said that, to achieve this, the curriculum had to be designed focusing on training staff and professional environment. The apprenticeships needed to be extended till quality skills were imparted. Efforts also had to be made to implement the best concepts of the best training institutes in the world by visiting those institutions. Experts and retired people from industries ought to be used as visiting lecturers so that quality professional training could be imparted to the students. Attention also had to be paid on installation of state of the art training equipment in ITIs of Uttarakhand. Simulation training also could be introduced.

The Chief Secretary also inquired from the officials how many of the youths trained by the department had managed to obtain good employment as per their trade.

Director, Skill Development, R Rajesh Kumar disclosed that, under the Uttarakhand Workforce Development Project, work was yet to be done on improving the quality and relevance of 24 industrial training institutes in the state. By providing short term training to the youth, skilled workers could be prepared according to the market requirements. He said that 24 training institutes of the state had been empanelled under the project, in which special care was being taken to ensure that that at least one ITI from each district was included and promoted.

Senior officers of the Skill Development Department including Secretary V Shanmugam were present on the occasion.