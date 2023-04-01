Child Artist Anurag calls on Gov

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 30 Mar: Child artist Anurag Ramola met Governor Lt-General Gurmit Singh (Retd) at the Raj Bhavan, here, on Thursday. He met the Governor and presented him a painting of a sparrow. He has made this painting for the purpose of conservation of sparrows.

Anurag Ramola is a class 12 student of Kendriya Vidyalaya, ONGC, and has received many awards in the country and abroad in the field of painting. Anurag has also been an award winner in the Prime Minister’s National Child Award-2021.

Anurag has made another painting based on G-20 which he wants to present to the Prime Minister. In this painting, he has introduced to the world the objectives of global development of G-20 chaired by India.

Appreciating the painting made by the child artist, the Governor said Anurag would be an inspiration to other children. Art has a very important role in life he pointed out. He appreciated the achievements of the child artist. Anurag’s father Chait Singh Ramola was also present on the occasion.