Children diagnosed with Influenza A at Doon Hospital

By Our Staff Reporter
Dehradun, 13 Jan: The reports of Influenza-A of both the children admitted in Doon Hospital for flu infection have turned out to be positive. After this, subtype of influenza-A was tested in both the children. In this, H1N1 subtype was found positive in both the children which indicates Swine Flu. The doctors say that H1N1 is a type of seasonal influenza virus, due to which there is a need not to panic but to be cautious.
These children have been isolated and are being treated. Influenza-A patients are continuously coming positive in the district. If the sub-type of Influenza A is being tested in these patients, the H1N1 reports of most of the patients are coming positive. Major Dr Gaurav Mukhija, Associate Professor, Department of Paediatrics, Doon Hospital, said that the report of Influenza-A of both the children came positive, after which the subtype of Influenza-A was tested in both the children. In this, H1N1 subtype (Swine Flu) was found positive in both the children. In influenza-A positive patients, sub-types are tested so that the patient can be identified and protected from spreading to others. It can spread from one person to another.
District Surveillance Officer Dr CS Rawat said that the World Health Organisation has categorised H1N1 infection as seasonal influenza. This infection does not spread from any animal to humans. This is an infection spread from human to human. This infection spreads like cough and cold. There is no need to panic about this virus. This can be avoided by taking usual precautions.