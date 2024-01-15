Children diagnosed with Influenza A at Doon Hospital

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 13 Jan: The reports of Influenza -A of both the children admitted in Doon Hospital for flu infection have turned out to be positive. After this, subtype of influenza -A was tested in both the children . In this, H1N1 subtype was found positive in both the children which indicates Swine Flu. The doctors say that H1N1 is a type of seasonal influenza virus, due to which there is a need not to panic but to be cautious.

These children have been isolated and are being treated. Influenza -A patients are continuously coming positive in the district. If the sub-type of Influenza A is being tested in these patients, the H1N1 reports of most of the patients are coming positive. Major Dr Gaurav Mukhija, Associate Professor, Department of Paediatrics, Doon Hospital , said that the report of Influenza -A of both the children came positive, after which the subtype of Influenza -A was tested in both the children . In this, H1N1 subtype (Swine Flu) was found positive in both the children . In influenza -A positive patients, sub-types are tested so that the patient can be identified and protected from spreading to others. It can spread from one person to another.