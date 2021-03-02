Children perform street play on banning single-use plastic

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 28 Feb: As part of the Clean India Mission, a street play on the use of single use plastic performed by small children at Picture Palace Chowk, here, today. The children explained the damage caused to the environment due to plastic and the effects on the common man.

On this occasion, locals and tourists signed a pledge not to use plastic in Mussoorie. The Executive Officer, Ashutosh Sati, revealed that, with the collective efforts of the Municipal Council, Hilldari, Keen, Rotary Club, Mussoorie, similar programmes would be organised every Sunday till April with a new theme. People would be made aware on preserving the environment and making the city clean and beautiful. He said that action is been taken against the use of single-use plastic from time to time by the Municipal Council, under which challans are been issued charging heavy fines from shoppers who use plastic. He said that public participation is necessary for the elimination of single use plastic, about which people are constantly being aware.

Present on the occasion were Swati Leela, J Priyanka, Anshul, Simran, Amreen, Kaushiki Aggarwal, Aarti Shubham, Vicky and others.