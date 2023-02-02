Chitrashi Rawat set to wed Dhruvaditya on 4 Feb in Bilaspur

By Our Staff Reporter

Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh), 2 Feb: Bollywood actor Chitrashi Rawat of ‘Chak de India’ fame is all set to tie the knot on 4 February in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, with her beau Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani, who is also an actor of repute.

It is worth noting that Doon girl Chitrashi Rawat had played the famous role of hockey player Komal Chautala in the film ‘Chak De India’ produced by Yash Raj Films. Incidentally, she managed to get this role because she herself had been a hockey player. Later, she worked in several Bollywood films. Chitrashi and Dhruv had been dating each other for around 11 years and recently decided to tie the knot. They had met each other on the sets of the Bollywood film ‘Premmayee’, where they had played role of lovers.

It is worth mentioning here that, while Chitrashi hails from Dehradun and has had her school education at Guru Nanak Academy on Raipur Road, here, Dhruv hails from Raipur, Chhattisgarh. While Chitrashi’s father, Tirath Singh Rawat (not the former CM) is a BJP leader and mother Yashoda is a homemaker, father of Dhruv Aditya is Adhir Bhagwanani, who is a well known model. Dhruv’s mother is Jayshree. Incidentally, Adhir began modelling rather late in life when an opportunity came by quite unexpectedly. Adhir says that his peculiar beard and moustache probably had a role to play in his getting modelling assignments at a rather mature age. He is sixty plus now.

Chitrashi and Dhruv are getting married on 4 February at Hotel East Park in Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh). Both the families are already in Chhattisgarh to prepare for the wedding ceremony. Even the guests have started arriving for the function to bless the wedding. The ceremonies to be held as part of the wedding include Haldi, Mehandi and a cocktail party one day prior to the wedding. Wedding rings will also be exchanged a day prior to the actual wedding.