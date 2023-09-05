CIC briefs Gov on Information Commission functioning

By Our staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 4 Sep: Chief Information Commissioner, Uttarakhand, Anil Chandra Punetha and State Information Commissioner Vivek Sharma paid a courtesy visit on Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) at the Raj Bhavan, here, on Monday. Vivek Sharma informed the Governor about the activities of the State Information Commission.

The State Information Commissioner presented information about the progress of the Right to Information Act in Uttarakhand, disposed of appeals and pending appeals, etc. He stated that due to the continuous efforts of the Commission, the time for issuing notices/disposing of appeals/complaints during the Covid period, which was about one and a half to two years, has now been reduced to only 4-6 months. He said that for the convenience of the general public, the Commission will send notices of second appeals/complaints, copies of orders and other information through SMS and it has been decided also to send it via email. Efforts have been started by the Commission to provide this facility in the near future.

The Chief Information Commissioner said that in terms of the number of appeals/complaints heard and disposed of, in the year 2022-23, the Commission has performed excellently since its formation. A total of 4116 hearings were conducted and 3718 cases were disposed of. From January 2022 to July 2023, the Commission heard a total of 8386 cases and disposed of a total of 5226 cases.

Governor Singh praised the work of the Commission and expressed hope that these efforts will lead to the effective implementation of the Right to Information Act in the state and that the applicants would be able to get the desired information on time.

Lt-General Singh said that the Right to Information Act should be publicised as much as possible so that people can become aware of their rights.