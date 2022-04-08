CII delegation meets CM Dhami

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 7 Apr: A CII delegation led by Sonia Garg, Chairperson, CII Uttarakhand State Council 2022-23, called upon Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. The delegation congratulated the Chief Minister on assuming charge for the second time after the recent assembly elections.

Garg shared suggestions on accelerating economic growth and development in the State. The delegation submitted recommendations to the Chief Minister which included Building Brand Uttarakhand, Boosting Job Creation and Economic Activities in the State, Ease of Doing Business, Promoting Tourism, Improving Infrastructure & Transition of the state towards a Green Economy and focus on Green Construction, Conservation of Energy and Water Resources.

Hemant K Arora, Past Chairman, CII Uttarakhand, Lovelena Mody, Past Chairperson, CII Uttarakhand, and Gaurav Lamba, Head – CII Uttarakhand State Office were also present at the meeting.