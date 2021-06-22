CII & Himalaya Drug Company celebrate Yoga Day

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 21 Jun: Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Uttarakhand State Council, and Himalaya Drug Company, Dehradun, celebrated International Yoga Day, here, today. A Yoga session was organised with the theme Yoga for Wellness, with the objective of building immunity and health of employees in the times of the ongoing pandemic.

Dr S Farooq, Past Chairman, CII Uttarakhand, and President, Himalaya Drug Company, while welcoming the participants mentioned that India is known for yoga the world over and is its birthplace. He shared that all must practice it in their daily lives to remain healthy, positive, and strong.

GauravLamba, Dy. Director, CII, said that Yoga is an ancient Indian practice that helps in maintaining physical and mental well-being.

Dr Sunil Kumar Sriwas, Assistant Professor, Yogic Science, SGRR University, was the key resource person for the session. He explained the benefits of Yogasanas and gave various yoga tips including those on managing diabetes and the corona virus.

Over 100 employees of Himalaya Drug Company participated and actively performed Yogasanas. The session was organised in open area following all covid protocols and each participant was provided sanitiser and mask.

Naghma Farooq, President Rotary Club, Dehradun, expressed thanks to all for participating in the Yoga session. Also present on the occasion were Dr RK Singh, VC, SBS University, Dr IP Pandey, Professor Emeritus, and others.