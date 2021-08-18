CII – Himalaya hold Bamboo Plantation Drive with Forest Dept

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 16 Aug: On the occasion of the 75th Independence Day, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) along with Himalaya Wellness Company celebrated India@75 week and a series of activities were organised. Taking forward the celebration, a Bamboo Planation Drive was organised with the Asha Rodi Forest Office in the reserve forest area. Bamboo seeds around 1000 were planted at a nursery in Asha Rodi Forest along with forest officials, which will turn into saplings after 2 to 3 months. Later, these saplings will be planted to create a bamboo jungle. A few fruit bearing tress were also planted on the occasion.

Taking forward the agenda of social initiatives, a blood donation camp was organised at Tasmia Academy with Red Cross Society of India and 25 units of blood were collected.

Neha Joshi, National Vice President, BJP Yuva Morcha, while speaking as the Chief Guest on the occasion, stated that everybody needed to work towards nation building and this would become possible when each individual and organisation worked with honesty and integrity. She appreciated the efforts of CII, Himalaya Wellness, Tasmia Academy, Red Cross Society and other organisations.

Dr S Farooq, Past Chairman, CII Uttarakhand, and President, Himalaya Wellness Company, stated that after independence India had made great progress by improving the literacy rate. Education needed to be further strengthened for the growth of the country and nation building. He read out a pledge that stated: ‘I will keep my environment neat and clean and will not throw garbage on the road. I will get vaccinated against COVID. I will donate blood. I will feed the needy. I will preach and practice brotherhood. I will respect women and educate my girl child. I will take care of the environment and plant trees. I will completely follow our constitution. I will observe social harmony and respect all religions. I will work hard with honesty.’

Also present on the occasion were Manu Kochhar, Past Chairman, CII Uttarakhand, Brig KG Behl (Retd), Vice President, Doon Citizens Council, Raj Kanwar, among others.