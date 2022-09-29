CII holds Interaction with Dept of Industries

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 28 Sep: “Department of Industries, Uttarakhand, is focusing on Ease of Doing Business, Ease of Living and working towards Peace of Doing Business,” said Dr Pankaj Kumar Pandey, Secretary, Industries, Government of Uttarakhand, while interacting with Uttarakhand Industry at an interactive session organised by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) today over the virtual platform. Dr Pandey further mentioned that industry captains are the brand ambassadors and urged them to promote USPs of the State which can help in attracting new investments and support in getting recognition at the national level. He assured full support from the Department to existing industries that are looking for expansion or to setup new projects.

Rohit Meena, Managing Director, SIIDCUL, mentioned some of the initiatives and projects the Uttarakhand Government is working on, which include development of Pharma City for which 73 acres of land have been allotted and Kashipur area electronic park which has already been launched. The department is working on plot allotments, aroma park in Sitarganj, Plastic Park for which Central Government has given almost Rs 30 crore worth of subsidies, among other initiatives. Meena further briefed on the Amritsar Kolkata Industrial Corridor (AKIC). Ne shared that Government of India would release Rs 400 crores for development work in SIIDCUL area, which would bring much development to the state. He added that department is also working on self-certification and automation for ease of doing business, which will be operational soon.

Sonia Garg, Chairperson, CII Uttarakhand State Council. & CEO, Forace Industries, welcomed Dr Pankaj Kumar Pandey. During her presentation, Garg shared some of the key issues for facilitating industries in the State, such as Ease of doing business, infrastructure at SIIDCUL Estates, power, waste management, ESIC Hospital Operations, issues related to CETP, Incentives on EV Manufacturing, Development of Pantnagar Airport among others. These issues were considered by the Department of Industries, and it was assured wherever possible adequate action will be taken.

Anal Vijay Singh, Plant Head, Tata Motors Ltd, Pantnagar, stated that regular interactions between industry and department of industry should take place in Kumaon also. He added these kinds of interactions give industry a platform to share their concerns and suggestion. At the same time, government can apprise industry about the recent developments on various policies.

Bipen Gupta, Vice Chairman, CII Uttarakhand State Council, and Director, GB Springs, thanked the state government for its proactive approach on supporting and facilitating industry in Uttarakhand.

The session was attended by over 50 participants of large and small industries from Kumaon and Garhwal region.