CII holds Interactive Session with Industries Secretary Sachin Kurve

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 31 May: “Uttarakhand has performed well on the Ease of Doing Business ranking and industries should continue to give feedback on the EODB system which will be helpful in improving the system and also improve EODB ranking in the country,” claimed Sachin Kurve, Secretary, Industries, Uttarakhand, while interacting with CII member industries.

He further shared that, under EODB, focus is now on the business reforms action plan and rationalisation and reduction of compliance burden. He also appreciated the support provided by CII in mobilising oxygen cylinders from industries to state run hospitals in the time of need during the ongoing pandemic.

Vipul Dawar, Chairman, CII Uttarakhand State Council, in his opening remarks mentioned that Ease of Doing Business in Uttarakhand should be seen in a wider context and holistic manner and not just limited to online EODB system. Existing businesses in the State should be provided an environment conducive to their growth and expansion with simplification in laws, regulations and compliances. He suggested that the industry department look at having a single window system for industry.

Later, Dawar highlighted a few industrial issues including vaccination of industrial and hospitality workforce on priority, considering them frontline workers, lifting the ban on use of Oxygen by Industries, increase in FAR for Industrial Buildings and Structures, alternate Route for Industrial Traffic/Single Exit Point at IIE SIIDCUL, Haridwar, and other issues related to EODB Portal.

Sachin Kurve, while responding to the issues, stated that the proposal for considering industrial and hospitality workers as frontline and to be vaccinated on priority is underway. He added that government is now considering allowing use of liquid oxygen by industries and decision is likely by 10 June. Kurve took note of other suggestions made by CII including single window system for granting permissions to industry on day to day basis, infrastructure improvement in Sitarganj industrial area and SIDA related permissions.

SC Nautiyal, Director, Industries, revealed that the EODB Cell is continuously improving the system from time to time and it is important for industries to provide feedback and also help in improving States EODB ranking. The department is now taking up district level clearance reforms and is also allowing auto renewal of permissions among other initiatives.

Later, Sonia Garg, Vice Chairperson, CII Uttarakhand State Council & CEO, Forace Industries, proposed the vote of thanks. The session in virtual mode was well attended by over 50 delegates from Industry.