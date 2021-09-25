CII interacts with CM; suggests enhancing employability of youth in U’khand

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 24 Sep: A CII Northern Region delegation led by Abhimanyu Munjal, Chairman, CII Northern Region, & Joint Managing Director & CEO Hero FinCorp Ltd, interacted with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, today, and discussed issues pertaining to development of the State of Uttarakhand.

Munjal stressed on Building Brand Uttarakhand and instituting a regular Investment Summit for attracting investors in these competitive times. He further stressed on enhancing employability of local youth by skilling as per industry demands and setting up of MCC (Model Career Centres) in the State. The delegation also suggested incentivising growth of Local Industry, improving healthcare infrastructure and setting up of Tele ICUs in the remote areas of the state, improving digital infrastructure in the hills for improving quality of life of the people, and also to boost tourism and hospitality industry to capitalise on the trends of Staycation/workcation concept.

The delegation also urged the Chief Minister to consider making all new buildings “Green”, since Uttarakhand is an ecologically sensitive state. It would be beneficial in conserving its biodiversity.

Chief Minister Dhami appreciated the CII’s suggestions and disclosed that the state government is working on enhancing employability in the hills to curb migration, supporting industries with focus on ease of doing business, resolution of issues and improving rail, road and air connectivity. He said that the support of CII is important for improving the overall industrial climate in the state.

Vipul Dawar, Chairman, CII Uttarakhand State Council, Sonia Garg, Vice Chairperson, CII Uttarakhand State Council and Dr Rajesh Kapoor, Regional Director, CII Northern Region, also participated in the interaction.