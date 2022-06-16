CII – UCOST 12th Environment Summit concludes successfully

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 14 Jun: “Mother Nature can never be a hurdle, it’s just that we do not listen to the signals for safeguarding our environment,’’ said Dr Samir Sinha, APCCF, Projects & Community Forestry, Uttarakhand Forest Department, while speaking as the Chief Guest at the valedictory session of the CII-UCOST 12th Environment Summit, here, today.

Dr Sinha shared that people find it difficult to adhere to environmental compliances and norms. He emphasised factoring in environmental norms in the planning stage of any developmental project.

While summarising the deliberations of the Summit, Dr Rajendra Dobhal, Director General, UCOST, highlighted some of the key initiatives taken by the industry, such as enhancing use of renewable energy and environment friendly technologies, switching from single use plastic packaging to 100% recyclable paper-based packaging, concepts for reducing Fuel Consumption and Vehicle Emissions, Clean Development Mechanism (CDM), importance of honey bee ants and fire flies in restoring ecosystem, among others.

Delivering the opening remarks at the session, Bipen Gupta, Vice Chairman, CII Uttarakhand State Council, stated that 21 speakers from diverse backgrounds participated in the Summit. He appreciated all the speakers, who shared their knowledge and expertise on the three core focus areas- ecosystem restoration, moving towards circular economy for greener and sustainable living and promoting green mobility. Further, Gupta assured that the focus on environment that this summit has generated amongst all stakeholders in the state would be carried forward and requested support of all concerned for the same.

The second day of the Summit deliberated on promoting green mobility and was moderated by Rakesh Oberoi, Past Chairman & Convener, Panel on Environment & Sustainability, CII Uttarakhand State Council. Speakers at the session were Poonam Gupta, Chief Scientist and Head, Automotive Fuels and Lubricants Applications Division, CSIR-IIP, Jitendra Tyagi, Managing Director, Uttarakhand Metro Rail Corporation, Abhijeet Sinha, National Programme Director- Ease of Doing Business & National Highways for EV, Uzair Shafiul, Industry Expert-Manufacturing, & Emerging Technologies, Automotive Skills Development Council

The two-day Summit was attended by over 100 delegates from Industry, Institutions, Academia, NGOs and experts in the area of Environment and was addressed by 21 experts.