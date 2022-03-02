CII U’khand gets new Office Bearers

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 1 Mar: Sonia Garg, formerly Vice Chairperson, has been elected the new Chairperson of CII Uttarakhand State Council, 2022-23, while Bipen Gupta is the new Vice Chairman.

Sonia Garg, Director, Forace Group of Companies, conceptualised and started the Haridwar unit of Forace Industries Pvt Ltd in 2016. The company manufactures resin coated sand used for the high end castings. Forace has now a full range of foundry binders, coatings and foundry consumables besides resins for refractory, friction Industry and rubber, to name a few. Forace group is among the top 500 fastest growing companies in India, has a 100% subsidiary in Johannesburg, South Africa. It has been recognised as an approved Research & Development Laboratory by DSIR (Government of India).

In Forace, she introduced the culture of aggressive sourcing, and executed several projects of backward integration which have been instrumental in supporting the exponential growth of Forace Group by being more competitive in the Market. In 2014, she took up the Administration part of Forace Group and led a Rs 100 Crore Project. She was instrumental in forming strategic and technical partnerships with multinational companies of USA, Europe, China and Taiwan. With the aim of product diversification, she is currently busy executing two new projects.

Sonia Garg was born and brought up in New Delhi. An ardent painter and singer, she did her BTech in Computer Applications in 1996. She joined the family business of polymeric resins in 2000 as Director, Materials, and has recently been recognised as the leading Women Entrepreneur of Haridwar.

Bipen Gupta, Director of the GB Group of Companies, graduated with a Bachelor of Engineering (Electronics and Electrical Communication) from the prestigious Punjab University in the year 1987. He worked for a year with Semi Conductors Limited (SCL), an MNC, before joining the GB Group of Companies under the leadership of the late Amrit Lal Gupta. His administrative and management acumen has helped the Group establish a remarkable presence in the Indian Railways and Defence Sector and in the world market.

He represented expert committees – Industry & Finance/Manufacturing, Arbitration, International Business, and Mechanical Settlement at the Indian Chamber of Commerce & Industry. He is an active member of the Indian Council of Arbitration. He has led the MSME panel of CII in the state of Uttarakhand. He is the Chairman of the IMC Thatyur, a state government owned ITI (an initiative by the World Bank) and also a member of the India Business Group (IBG).

He is recipient of Rashtriya Udyog Award from then Krishna Sahi, Union Minister for Industry in 1994.