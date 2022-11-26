CII U’khand holds Interactive Session on Development of Tourism Sector

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 25 Nov: Uttarakhand’s strength is spiritual tourism and the tourism department is working towards developing circuits in Kumaon. Sixteen temples in Kumaon region have been identified to increase footfall in the region, said C Ravi Shankar, Additional Secretary, Tourism, while addressing CII Uttarakhand members at an interaction, here, today.

He stated that, currently, the average stay of a tourist is 0.8 days and the department is targeting to increase it to 2 days’ stay by 2025 and 5 days by 2030. He added that the vibrant villages scheme launched by Government of India and UTDB, envisages coverage of border villages on the northern border having sparse population, limited connectivity and infrastructure, which often get left out from the development gains.

Sonia Garg briefed participants about the CII Uttarakhand Tourism, Hospitality & Wellness Panel and informed them that the panel is actively working on issues pertaining to the tourism industry and regularly holds Brainstorming Sessions with the stakeholders, to bring out the key concerns and possible solutions.

The Committee has recently prepared recommendations on Hospitality & Tourism which have been submitted to the Tourism Department.

Manu Kochhar, Mentor, CII Uttarakhand Hospitality and Tourism Panel, and Past Chairman, Uttarakhand State Council, while giving a presentation on ‘Recommendation on Tourism & Hospitality – Uttarakhand’ highlighted some of the key recommendations, such as developing circuits in lesser-known destinations in the three regions of Garhwal, Kumaon and Jaunsar to ease the load from over-stressed areas. He further suggested new circuits such as Vishnu and Sikh Circuit to increase tourism in the State. He stressed on Single Window & Ease of Doing Business and said this is one of the most important areas which need to be further strengthened.

Bipen Gupta, Vice Chairman, CII Uttarakhand State Council & Director, GB Springs, during his address, requested support and participation from UTDB in the overall development of tourism related activities in the state. He also suggested including a representative from the CII Panel on Tourism, Hospitality & Wellness to be the part of UTDB.

The interaction was attended by over 30 industries.