CIIEIR , Doon Varsity, holds workshop on ‘Industry 4.0 & Smart Manufacturing’

Dehradun, 28 Sep: The Centre for Public Policy in collaboration with the Centre of Innovation, Incubation, Entrepreneurship and Industry Relations (CIIEIR), Doon University, organised a one-day workshop divided into two sessions on ‘Industry 4.0 and Smart Manufacturing’ at the Senate Hall, here, today.

The workshop was convened by Dr Sudhanshu Joshi, Assistant Professor, School of Management. Dr Joshi shared that Industry 4.0 is being used in every aspect of life today, and it is rapidly moving towards further advancement. ‘Operation and Supply Chain Lab’, Doon University, under the aegis of Dr Sudhanshu Joshi has been publishing papers constantly in high-impact factor journals from time-to-time, related to Industry 4.0.

Vice Chancellor Prof Surekha Dangwal delivered the Presidential Address. She said the University focuses on inviting professionals from different social, cultural, political and other walks of life for overall student training initiatives and programmes. Doon University wants to provide students skills to obtain good employment, but also create work opportunities for peers.

Dr AC Joshi, NTPC Chair Professor, Centre for Public Policy, Doon University, gave the welcome address. He stated that academia needs constant support to train the students to take on everyday challenges. This is the period of ‘honing of knowledge’. The seminar would begin a dialogue between the students and the industry experts. Prof Santosh Ragnekar, DoMS, IIT Roorkee, spoke about the importance of human capital and resources in the current industrial scenario. It’s all about going ‘vocal for local’ for innovative work behaviour encouraged by academia, industries, government and society, for which students could know about the strengths, weaknesses, and opportunities in the era of digitalisation.

SC Nautiyal, Director, Directorate of Industries, enlightened the students about the importance of Uttarakhand government policies, interventions, and schemes that shape industrial growth and research opportunities.

Keynote Speaker Yashpal Sardana, Associate Vice-President, Plant Head, Hero Motors, stated that Indian youth have all the power to transform the face of India. Supply chain understanding and customer management is the key principle for the company’s vision. In the X, Y, and Z axis of Excellence, X axis refers to the ‘voice of customer’, the y axis refers to the ‘voice of business’, whereas, the Z axis is the ‘environment of the employment, and employee involvement. India has the highest young population currently which has the power to revolutionise industrial growth, create opportunities, and planning potential utilisation of resources. Yashpal advised learning from the growth examples of developed countries like Japan and the US to implement them in India according to the needs and the available resources. ‘What’s in it for Me’ was also discussed wherein, academic interventions were encouraged.

The first session concluded with a felicitation ceremony and the vote of thanks by Dr AC Joshi.

The second session started with an opening address by SP Singh, State Productivity Council, Uttarakhand. He discussed the beginning of Industry 4.0, artificial intelligence, and other allied services in the field. A highly skilled and flexible and adaptable workforce is the need of the hour, he declared. India is at 67thrank in the Network Readiness Index , 2021, and is on the path of creating 10 times more jobs.

This was followed by a term paper discussion by Akash Khindri, PhD Scholar, IIT Roorkee, titled ‘The Role of Adaptability and Stress Tolerance in the Relationship between Positive Affect to Future-Self and Openness to People’s Ideas: A Model Mediation Model’. The paper’s focus areas were positive effect on the future-self, openness to people’s ideas, adaptability to situations, and stress tolerance.

Anil Bahuguna, IAS (Retd), enlightened the students on the present data and network-driven industries and encouraged them to visit these places to understand their working and functioning.

Purushottam Uniyal and Shalini Bartwal, PhD scholars, School of Management, Doon University, under the guidance of Dr Sudhanshu Joshi, discussed a term paper titled ‘Implications of Blockchain Technology (BCT) in Indian Power Distribution Sector – Challenges and Prospects: Analysing the Relevance for Uttarakhand’. The scholars shared the importance and interconnectedness of the requirement of blockchain technology management in different industrial sectors, like production, management, distribution, compliance, risk management and finance.

Harendra Garg, CEO and Head Associate, SIDCUL, Haridwar, focused on the importance of skilled and trained manpower, and effectively managing manpower and other resources.

The workshop concluded with closing remarks by Prof GB Pokhriyal.

In the interactive session, the distinguished speakers answered students’ queries. Prof RP Mamgain, Coordinator, CIIEIR, and Head of Department, School of Social Sciences, Prof HC Purohit, Dean, Student Welfare, and Head of Department, School of Management, Prof Harsh Dobhal, School of Media and Communication Studies were also present.