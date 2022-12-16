Cinema is most powerful tool for tourism promotion: Rahul Mittra

By Our Staff Reporter

New Delhi, 14 Dec: Acclaimed filmmaker and branding specialist Rahul Mittra was honoured for his contribution to cinema and the arts at the Vietnam Tourism Forum held at the Embassy of Vietnam in Chanakyapuri, here, recently.

Rahul Mittra had, in August, led a high level delegation of the Indian film industry for the first ever Namaste Vietnam Festival held in Ho Chi Minh city and Nha Trang to mark 75 years of Indian Independence and 50 years of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and India, the Embassy of Vietnam in India, in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Vietnam, organised the Vietnam Tourism Forum in India.

The forum was organised in order to prioritise the promotion and discussion on high-end weddings, golf tourism, conference and filming destinations.

Delivering his keynote address, award-winning filmmaker-actor Rahul Mittra stressed on the importance of locations in films and spoke at length on film-induced tourism and how cinema is one of the biggest soft powers of enhancing tourism and increasing visibility.

“Cinema is the most powerful tool of mass communication for tourism promotion,” said Rahul Mittra.

This special function was attended by Ambassador of Vietnam to India, Nepal and Bhutan, Nguyen Thanh Hai; Co-Chairman Tourism Committee PHD Chamber of Commerce & Industry Rajan Sehgal; Deputy Director General, International Cooperation, Ministry of Culture & Tourism, Vietnam, Tran Nhat Hoang; Manager, Sales, of Vietnam Airlines Jaideep Massand, senior government functionaries, dignitaries and top representatives of the travel fraternity from both the countries, corporate honchos and media professionals.