Citizen Journalism Can Be Dangerous: Leena Mishrara

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 23 January: Journalism is the first draft of History. What is there in the newspapers today will be there in the history tomorrow. This was said by Resident Editor of The Indian Express, Gujarat. She was addressing the students of Media and Mass Communication department of Graphic Era Hill University.

Addressing the students on the topic “The Art of reporting Crime”, she said that, to be a good crime journalist it is necessary to see that the investigation of the case is going in the right direction and for that it is important to ask questions and have healthy suspicion. She also added that with increasing use of social media, everybody has become a citizen journalist and without verifying the facts are in a race to post the photos or videos first. And this race is dangerous as this brings half truth as the complete picture because without much knowledge of journalism, many people post one sided opinion on a particular issue.

Faculty members and students of Media and Mass Communication department were present in the webinar.