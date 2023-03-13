Civil 20 for G20 held with Yoga Presenters at Yoga Festival

By Our Staff Reporter

Rishikesh, 12 Mar: The fifth day of the world-renowned International Yoga Festival (IYF), today, overflowed with another full day of diverse offerings in yoga, meditation, lectures and talks throughout. Eminent global presenters had the opportunity to impact global public and health policy through Parmarth Niketan’s collaboration with Mata Amritanandmayi Devi (Amma), appointed Chair of Civil 20 (C20) to coordinate the efforts to engage yoga and meditation teachers in different verticals to come up with a set of policy suggestions which the G20 will include in their Policy Pack 2023.

Led by Swami Chidanand Saraswati, the President of Parmarth Niketan Ashram, and Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati, Director of IYF, with the support of Incredible India, Ministry of Tourism, in association with Ministry of Culture and Ministry of AYUSH, the Festival has been integrated with the G20 theme of One Family, One Earth and One Future.

C20 is one of the largest engagement groups of G20. It provides a platform for Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) around the world to bring forth a non-government and non-business voice to G20.

The presenters shared their success stories, projects, data, experience and policy recommendations. By highlighting the selected projects, and positive outcomes, the C20 will create opportunities to multiply their effects, inspiring others and showing the way to replicate similar practices on a worldwide scale, hence having an international ripple effect.

The early morning classes included Vedic chanting with Sadhvi Abha Saraswati, Head of the Parmarth Niketan Yoga and Meditation Centre, Therapeutic Ashtanga Yoga with Sandeep Desai, master of Ashtanga Yoga and T’ai Chi, Nada Yoga with Gumi, a Nada Yoga teacher from Japan, and Arindam, a Tabla Artist.

The second series of sessions for the day included a Special spiritual plenary session on “ United we Stand: Rediscovering the Union (Yoga) in our communities and nations” conducted by Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati, Rev Michael Beckwith, Author and Founder and Spiritual Director of the Agape International Spiritual Center in Los Angeles, Abuelo Antonio Oxte, an indigenous elder, and a Shaman moderated by Tommy Rosen, a Yoga Teacher and Founder of Recovery 2.0, a recovery from addiction expert.

Paula Tapia, international Yoga, mindfulness and wellness expert taught the Chair Yoga Class to improve flexibility, strength, while boosting mood and energy.

A Hatha Yoga session inspired by Sivananda Yoga to enhance strength, flexibility and balance was led by Ira Trivedi, Yoga Acharya

Power Vinyasa – Align Up with Your Highest Self Workshop: Clarity in Your Calling was conducted by inspirational Katie B Happyy from San Diego, Hatha Vinyasa Flow & Healing Meditation by Ambika Juliana, Indian classical dancer, and Nitai Krishna, yogi born and raised in the Bhakti Yoga community in Ghana.

A session titled “Kundalini and The Infinite Pharmacy Within” by Tommy Rosen, The Harmonic Spine: Music as Medicine class by Joseph Scmidlin a classical osteopath physician, and sound practitioner

Dr Nishi Bhatt, a certified nutritionist and a developmental and behavioural science for children doctor, led the very informative “Practical Implications of Naadi Yoga”, while Face Yoga for Glowing Skin was led by Mansi Gulati, an International Yoga exponent. A masterclass on the Practicals of Fat Loss and Back Pain by Acharya Ashish Gilhotra – Founder of Pressure Yoga, while Andrea Paige, a wonderful soul and a master of lifestyle medicine led the very enlightening “Applied Epigenetics: How Do Your Daily Choices Control Gene Expression?” class.

Restorative Raja Yoga & Meditation for releasing stress and trauma was held by Yogrishi Vishvketu, Himalayan Yoga Master, author and founder of Akhanda Yoga.

As the participants immersed in the wealth of knowledge, participants and global network a special class by Arindam Chakravarty on the Tablā Beats for Beginners: A Journey into Indian Rhythm” helped inspire many to learn more about this musical instrument

Ecstatic Devotional Chanting and Kirtan were held with Vishvambhar, an internationally recognised kirtan-singer and inspirational speaker. A Yagna ceremony and the sacred Ganga Aarti were heldat the banks of mother Ganga, Parmarth Niketan.