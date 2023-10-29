Civil Service Officers’ Wives Association organises Sanjeevani Diwali Fest 2023

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 28 Oct: Sanjeevani Diwali Fest – 2023 , organised by the Civil Service Officers ‘ Wives Association , was inaugurated at the Civil Service Institute, Old Mussoorie Road on Saturday. The two-day-long Sanjeevani Diwali Fest was inaugurated by lighting the lamp by Mriganka Gupta, founder and former president of Sanjeevani Sansthan. During this, she also visited the photo gallery based on various social works done by Sanjeevani Sansthan and shared her experiences with all the members of Sanjeevani Sansthan.

Mriganka Gupta appreciated the local products while visiting various stalls in the fest . During this time, she also purchased various products and got information about the stalls from different districts and other states.

Gupta said that she has a special attachment for the state of Uttarakhand. Today Sanjeevani Sansthan is actively participating in social work. Along with social service , this institute is also creating employment opportunities in the state. She said that the platform of Sanjeevani Sansthan is a platform to bring everyone together. The decisions taken here are not only for social service but also in the interest of the state.

On the occasion of Sanjeevani Diwali Fest – 2023 , local products, culture and civilization of Uttarakhand have been prominently displayed through various stalls, giving priority to them. Products manufactured by self-help groups are being sold through stalls at the fest . These include shawls, mufflers, sweaters, fans, puja asan, kidney beans, Pahari handmade candles, earthen pots, lamps, Ringal products, decoration materials, as well as home-made juices of Pahari fruits like Malta, Orange and Burash. Special products like pickles, etc., have been given place.

To promote Shri Anna (Millet Bhoj) in Sanjeevani Diwali Fest – 2023 , special importance has been given to the products made from various coarse grains of the state, which includes Mandua biscuits and other products.

President of the organisation, Dr Harleen Kaur Sandhu said that in Sanjeevani Diwali Fest – 2023 , more and more stalls have been given space to employ women with local products. She said that Sanjeevani Sanstha is dedicated to the work of public interest. From time to time, we organize various workshops on anti-entry drug campaigns, cybercrime and women empowerment. Work is also being done to provide maximum employment to the youth in Uttarakhand through startups.

Secretary of Sanjeevani Sansthan, Rashmi Bardhan said that products based on traditional artifacts have been given a platform through more than 60 stalls in Sanjeevani Diwali Fest – 2023 . She said that this year we have also given prominence to Shree Anna products. With time this fest is gaining fame in the state. From time to time various programs are run by the organization in the direction of social upliftment of Uttarakhand state.

During this, Anuradha Jain, Sunita Subhash Kumar, Deepa Om Prakash, Ridhim Aggarwal, Anshu Pandey, Anuradha Sudhanshu, Akanksha Sinha, Mathani Fanai, Gunjan Yadav, Harika R Rajesh, Nirmala Semwal, Rajni Tomar, Shalini Shah and other dignitaries were present.