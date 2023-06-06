‘Climate Clock’ unveiled at CSIR-IIP

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 5 Jun: CSIR-Indian Institute of Petroleum celebrated World Environment Day, here, today. The theme of the function was “Preventing Plastic Pollution”.

The Chief Guest was Anoop Nautiyal, Founder of the Social Development for Communities (SDC) Foundation. He was welcomed by Director Prof R Pradeep Kumar. Dr GD Thakre, Sr Principal Scientist, presented a brief outline of World Environment Day.

In his welcome address, Prof R Pradeep Kumar emphasised the importance of climate change and the significance of energy demand and supply in the Nation. He also informed the gathering of the need to utilise resources judiciously, as they won’t be available for replenishment.

Anoop Nautiyal delivered the World Environment Day Lecture on “The Perils of Plastic Waste”. He informed the audience that nobody is 100 per cent perfect, but people can try to change their habits and minimise the use of single-use plastic in their homes. He also stated that it is the collective social responsibility to encourage and educate youngsters, family and friends to restrict and minimise the use of plastics in day-to-day life.

Dr Sunil Pathak, Senior Principal Scientist, provided information on the Climate Clock and its significance. The Energy Swaraj Foundation (ESF), in collaboration with the government’s Atal Innovation Mission, is keen to spread awareness about climate change among the common masses. A climate clock, alarming people about the time left for the average global temperature rise to hit the 1.5 degrees Celsius mark, is all set to be displayed.

On the occasion, a climate clock was unveiled by the dignitaries on the dais in the presence of the audience. This clock revealed that the world is just 6 years, 47 days and 10 hours away from increase in temperature by 1.5°C. The event concluded with a Vote of Thanks proposed by Anjum Sharma, Senior Controller of Administration.