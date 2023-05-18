Climbing Down

They really must learn from AAP on how to keep the illusion going! The news is that, even before a Congress Chief Minister has taken over in Karnataka, it has been ‘clarified’ that the pre-election ‘five guarantees’ would be considerably watered down as they are largely unaffordable. Well, at least this represents ‘honesty’ and an understanding that such freebies are not sustainable, even in the medium term. And Rahul Gandhi should get himself better tutors before reading out such declarations!

Such backtracking is also taking place in AAP ruled Punjab but with much greater sophistry – as though reneging on a concession is actually a greater concession! It is important in this context for the people to realise that nothing comes for free. If it is designed and presented as a giveaway, somebody is paying for it and, unless it can be passed on to another, that person is likely to be you!

As civilisation progresses, it has to move towards expanded social security, but keeping pace with the growth in the economy. In fact, welfare needs to be designed to enhance the economy by providing better quality human resources and employment generating business opportunities. So, it is clear that education and health, support for the elderly, etc., contribute to overall progress. Every society and nation has its strengths and specialisations it needs to build on and merely emulating the behaviour of another will not serve the purpose. As such, false expectations should not be irresponsibly generated by politicians merely for the sake of power. This may be asking too much, so civil society must take the initiative to keep people informed about the negative consequences of freebies.

Objective thinkers are already concerned that the coming spate of elections, crescendoing in those for the Lok Sabha, will trigger an increase in unsustainable and outlandish promises. As such, concerned sections of society should increase the focus on the actual requirements and how these can be provided. It is easy to utter words such as inflation, unemployment, etc., but these are mere symptoms of underlying factors, which need to be understood and explained. Ask the politicians the right questions to get the right answers, which will prove quite different to what is otherwise being sought to be conveyed. It also helps if an aspiring candidate can present a track record of performance. Nothing sheds light better than that!