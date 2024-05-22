‘Clinical Trials Day’ celebrated at SRHU with Workshop on GCP

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 21 May: On 20 May, the healthcare community came together to celebrate International Clinical Trials Day at Swami Rama Himalayan University. Amidst the festivities, a special workshop on Good Clinical Practice (GCP) was conducted, underscoring the commitment to upholding ethical standards and ensuring the integrity of clinical trials.

The workshop on Good Clinical Practice (GCP) was organised by Dr Bindu Dey, Chairperson, Clinical Trial Committee, SRHU, and Dr Nikku Yadav, Coordinator, Clinical Trial Centre, SRHU, highlighting key principles and best practices essential for maintaining the integrity and ethical conduct of clinical research. Led by speakers Dr NK Arora, Executive Director, Incline Trust International, Sanjay Gupta, Catalyst Clinical Services, Delhi, and Prof DC Dhasmana, Department of Pharmacology, SRHU, the workshop provided attendees invaluable insights.

Dr NK Arora delivered a compelling presentation on the key principles of Good Clinical Practice. Emphasizing the importance of ethical conduct, patient safety, and data integrity, Dr Arora underscored the fundamental principles that serve as the bedrock of GCP compliance.

The inaugural session commenced with a discourse on the significance of clinical trials and the paramount importance of patient safety. Dr Ashok Kumar Deorari, Principal Himalayan Institute of Medical Sciences, and Dr Hemchandra, Director, Medical Services, Himalayan Hospital addressed the session.

Dr Deorari spoke on the importance of clinical trials in advancing medical knowledge and improving patient care. He underscored the critical role of rigorous scientific inquiry in evaluating new therapies, interventions, and medical technologies, emphasising the indispensable contribution of clinical trials to evidence-based medicine.

Dr Hemchandra described the principles and practices essential for safeguarding the well-being of research participants in clinical trials. He emphasised the ethical imperative of prioritising patient safety at every stage of the clinical trial process, from protocol development to post-market surveillance.

Sanjay Gupta shared practical insights into implementing GCP standards in clinical research. He described strategies for ensuring protocol adherence, regulatory compliance, and quality assurance throughout the trial lifecycle.

Prof DC Dhasmana provided a comprehensive snapshot of Good Clinical Practice, its core tenets and application in real-world scenarios. He mentioned risk management and informed consent for GCP compliance.

Speakers addressed the challenges and opportunities facing the clinical research community, including issues related to patient recruitment, data quality, regulatory compliance, and access to innovative therapies. As also the need to harness emerging technologies and methodologies to enhance effectiveness of clinical trials.

In the valedictory session, Dr Rajendra Dobhal, Vice Chancellor, Swami Rama Himalayan University, and Prof Vijendra D Chauhan, Director General, Academics and Development, SRHU, awarded certificates of appreciation to the clinicians conducting clinical trials, namely Dr SK Verma, Dr Kunal Gururani, Dr Ankit Batra, Dr Avtiti Bhaveja and Dr Akash Rawat.

Dr Dobhal reiterated the commitment to advancing medical science and improving patient care through rigorous and ethical clinical research.

“We aim to nurture the next generation of clinical researchers, empowering them with the knowledge, skills, and ethical principles necessary to navigate the complexities of the research landscape with integrity and compassion,” he added. “We are committed to fostering partnerships and collaborations with stakeholders across academia, industry, government, and civil society to amplify the impact of our research efforts and address pressing health challenges collaboratively.”

Dr Bindu Dey said that the workshop featured interactive learning sessions designed to engage participants and foster meaningful discussions. Topics ranged from protocol adherence and regulatory compliance to risk management and quality assurance, empowering attendees with practical knowledge and tools to excel in their roles within the clinical research ecosystem.

Dr Nikku Yadav said that all participants including students of MSc Clinical Research had the opportunity to network with peers, mentors, and industry professionals.

Following each presentation, interactive discussions and Q&A sessions provided participants with the opportunity to engage directly with the speakers, seek clarification on complex topics, and share their own perspectives and experiences.

Approximately 90 participants were present including PG students, Clinicians, and faculty members of HIMS, HSBS and Somaya Research and Health Service delegate. Dr Sanchita, HCN, Principal, Dr Sanjay Gupta, HSBS, Principal, Prof Asha Chandola-Saklani, Dr Nupur Joshi, Dr Vikash Jadon, Dr Geeta Bhandari, Dr Taruna Sharma, HOD, Pharmacology, Dr AK Srivastava, HOD, Community Medicine, Dr Ruchi, Dr Deep Shika, Abhinav Bahuguna, Dr Abha Srivastava, HOD, Physiology, Dr Deepa Singh, HOD, Anatomy, Dr Aksh Dubey, Dr Nupur Joshi, Dr Vikash Jadon, Dr Geeta Bhandari and Dr Rajeev Bijalwan, Deputy Director, Health RDI, were present.