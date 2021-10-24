Closed primary school in Roorkee reopened after 12 years

By Our Staff Reporter

Roorkee, 22 Oct: The “Uttaranchal Hill Employees Teachers’ Organisation” took the initiative to re-start ‘Primary School number seven’, here, which had been closed for the last 12 years.

Officials of the organisation continuously interacted with the district officials to reopen the school. On the other hand, the office-bearers of the “Uttarakhand State Primary Teachers’ Association” Roorkee unit opposed the reopening citing the dilapidated condition of the school building.

The Roorkee Municipal Corporation Mayor had written to the DEO, Haridwar, requesting opening of the school. Consequently, the Deputy Education Officer, Roorkee, was directed by the DEO to open the school, after which teachers were also posted there.

After the Corona lockdowns, the economic condition of the people has deteriorated, due to which they are taking their children out of private schools and admitting them to government schools. As such, reopening of the school is commendable and fifteen children have already taken admission.

Effort is underway by the Headmaster of the school, Rajeev Sharma, with community cooperation and his own expense, to renovate the school building and develop an educational environment. He intends to connect the deprived sections of society with mainstream education. He has welcomed all those willing to develop the resources and teaching-learning environment of such schools through CSR / community support.