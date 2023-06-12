CM announces construction of tin sheds at Shaurya Sthal in Uttarkashi

Uttarkashi

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami interacted with school students and NCC cadets at LN Vidyalaya here today. The topic was how to develop remote and border villages. Along with this, he also interacted with representatives of women self-help groups, ex-servicemen organisations, local public representatives, trade boards, bar associations and other organisations here today.

On this occasion, Dhami also announced beautification of Shaurya Sthal, Uttarkashi and installation of tin sheds there. He said that the construction work of waiting hall will be done at Shaurya Sthal. During this, he also honoured the families of the martyrs by covering them with shawls.

During a conversation with school students on the topic “How to develop border villages”, the expansion of basic facilities like health, education, communication in border areas was discussed in front of Chief Minister Dhami.

The Chief Minister stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the development of border villages is being taken up on priority. There is a plan to develop villages located in border areas under Vibrant Villages Scheme. He said that the state government is also connecting the youth towards self-employment along with government jobs in the state. He stressed that more and more homestays should be opened in remote and border areas to increase tourism activities. He stated that work is also being done on these policies to provide employment to the local people there.