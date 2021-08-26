CM announces DA raise by 11 percent

By Our Staff Reporter

On the grade pay of the police personnel, the Chief Minister said that there was already a cabinet sub-committee on this. The Govt was considering this very seriously and sensitively. The Chief Minister said that the policemen discharged their duties day and night with full devotion. The state government would take all necessary decisions in the interest of the state and the police department.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has announced restoration of frozen dearness allowance of state employees in the Vidhan Sabha today. The Chief Minister said that with the increase of 11 percent DA, now the state employees and pensioners would get a total of 28 percent DA. Increased DA would be available in the salary for the month of September. Whereas arrears for the months of July and August would also be given. This move is expected to benefit about 1.60 lakh employees and 1.5 lakh pensioners of the state.