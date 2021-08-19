CM announces relief package of Rs 118.35 crores for SHGs

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 18 Aug: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today announced a big relief package of Rs 118.35 crores for the beneficiaries of women self-help groups (SHGs) and self-employment schemes of the state government. This relief package has been announced to provide relief to the SHGs and self employed youths affected due by the Corona pandemic. As many as 7.55 lakh persons would benefit from this package, according to government officials.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, in a virtual dialogue with women self-help groups associated with the Uttarakhand State Rural Livelihood Mission, announced a relief package of Rs 118.35 crores for them. The CM said that commendable work was being done by various self-help groups in Uttarakhand. They had contributed a lot to the economy of the state. In view of the Covid pandemic, their activities had been adversely affected. These self-help groups comprised mainly the women of the state, he noted, and added that women were the backbone of the hills’ economy. The business of these women self-help groups and beneficiaries of self-employment schemes of the state government had been adversely affected due to the pandemic. This package, he expressed the hope, would provide necessary relief to them.

The Chief Minister said that, under this package, the State Government would reimburse interest of Rs 24.82 crore to 30,365 groups formed under the scheme on loans taken by them. As many as 159 CLFs formed under the Uttarakhand State Rural Livelihood Mission would be given a one-time grant of Rs 5 lakhs per CLF. The estimated total cost of which would be Rs 7.95 crores.

Dhami noted that financial assistance would also be provided for 6 months to the active self-help groups formed under the scheme for self-reliance. In which total assistance of Rs 51.59 crores would be given to 42,989 groups at the rate of Rs 2000 per month. Under the Mukhyamantri Swarozgar Yojana, the beneficiaries would be given interest reimbursement at the rate of Rs 5000 per month on loans for a period of 6 months. The total estimated cost for this would be Rs 9 crores. Interest reimbursement assistance would be provided to the loan account holders of Mukhyamantri Saur (Solar) Swarozgar Yojana for 6 months. It is estimated the cost would be Rs 1 crore.

Yuvak Mangal Dals and Mahila Mangal Dals would also be provided financial assistance for six months for self-reliance. In this, financial assistance would be given to 20,000 groups at the rate of Rs 2000 per month, on which a total expenditure of Rs 24 crore is expected to be incurred.

While interacting with the self-help groups belonging to all the 13 districts and 95 blocks of the state through virtual medium, Dhami claimed that the country was progressing rapidly in the direction of fulfilling Prime Minister Modi’s dream of a self-reliant India. Women Self Help Groups had made a significant contribution to this. The dedication with which women were working for the development of the state was an inspiration for everyone. He expressed the hope that the energy and enthusiasm would remain like this.

The Chief Minister said that as soon as he was sworn in as ‘Chief Sevak’, he had started efforts to connect the youth and women of the state with employment and self-employment. The recruitment process had started for many government posts. Instructions had been given to all departments to increase self-employment opportunities. The Chief Minister said that, in the last seven years under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the State had received full cooperation from the Union Government in every field. Road, health, education, drinking water and many public welfare schemes were being run by the Union Government had helped the state.

Rural Development Minister Swami Yatheeswaranand said that commendable work was being done by the self-help groups. He called for a proper arrangement for the marketing of the products made by these groups. The Chief Minister interacted with the women self-help groups of all the districts. He inquired about the work of women self-help groups and the problems faced by them. Along with this, suggestions of women self-help groups were also received on what other reforms the state government should take.