CM announces Vatsalya scheme to help children orphaned due to Covid

Dehradun, 22 May: Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat has announced Chief Minister’s Vatsalya Yojana in the state to help children orphaned due to Covid infection. Rawat said that the govenemtn would make arrangements for maintenance, education and training for employment of such children who had lost their parents or earning members of their family due to Covid infection, till the children achieved the age of 21 years. Each child will be given a maintenance allowance of Rs 3000 per month. Rules would be framed to ensure that the paternal property of these orphans remained safe. Rules would disallow sale of their paternal property by any other family member till these children attained adulthood. The responsibility to ensure this would rest with the District Magistrate of the district concerned.

The Chief Minister further announced that there would be a provision of 5 percent horizontal reservation in state government jobs for these children.