CM appoints Pawandeep Rajan U’khand’s Brand Ambassador

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 25 Aug: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has appointed ‘Indian Idol’ winner Pawandeep Rajan the Brand Ambassador for Uttarakhand’s Art, Tourism and Culture.

Dhami said on the occasion that Rajan has risen above ordinary circumstances and brought glory to Uttarakhand in the country and abroad. He was an inspiration to the state’s youth and would make a significant contribution to art, tourism and culture.

Pawandeep Rajan met the Chief Minister at his official residence in Doon on Wednesday. Also present on the occasion was Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi and Champawat MLA Kailash Gahtodi.