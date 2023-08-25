CM appreciates Rakhis made by local SHGs

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 24 Aug: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the Rakhi stalls set up by women self-help groups at the Secretariat, here, today. In order to promote the local products being made by women self-help groups and to have a good sale of those products, the ‘Mukhya Mantri Sashakt Bahna Utsav Yojana’ has been started in the state. Under this scheme, Rakhi stalls are being set up in all the development blocks of the state through women self-help groups from 24 to 28 August. During the inspection of the stalls, women of self-help groups also tied rakhis on the Chief Minister’s wrist.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami then interacted with the ‘sisters’ of women self-help groups from all the districts through virtual medium from the secretariat. The Chief Minister inquired from everyone about the products being made by them and their sale. He said that whatever local products are being made, the groups have to take special care of quality and packaging. Whenever the women of Uttarakhand have taken a resolution, they have brought it to fruition. He also said that the Mukhymantri Sashakt Bahnaa Utsav Yojana’ will be further improved. Along with promoting the products being made by women self-help groups, good market arrangements will also be ensured for them.

The CM said that many innovations have been made by women self-help groups in the state to make new products. The demand for the products made by them is also increasing rapidly. He also appealed to all the people of the state to seriously consider buying local products made by women self-help groups during festivals and other special occasions. With ‘Vocal for Local’, where the products of the state will be promoted, the livelihood of the people at the local level will also increase. The CM said that commendable work is being done in the direction of women empowerment under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During the dialogue, the sisters of the women self-help groups informed the CM that, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Rakhis have been made by them based on Bhojpatra, Aipan, Vaijayanti Mala, Pirul and other local products. The demand for them is currently very high in the market. Stalls have also been set up by the district administration in all the districts for the sale of Rakhis based on local products. Women self-help groups appreciated the efforts of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for promoting local products and also expressed their gratitude to him for the initiative.

The CM’s wife, Geeta Dhami, also visited the Rakhi stalls set up by women self-help groups at the secretariat.

On this occasion, Cabinet Ministers Ganesh Joshi, Premchand Aggarwal, Dr Dhan Singh Rawat, Rekha Arya, Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi, Secretary, Rural Development, Radhika Jha, Commissioner, Rural Development, Anand Swaroop, all District Magistrates and CDOs were present either physically or through virtual medium.