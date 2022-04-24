CM appreciates work done by HESCO

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 23 Apr: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today appreciated the work and the activities of social worker Padma Bhushan Dr Anil Prakash Joshi at village Shuklapur in Dehradun, through his organisation HESCO. The Chief Minister said that environmentalist and social worker Dr Joshi has done commendable work towards water conservation and for the preservation of nature. He added that sincere efforts have been made by Dr Joshi in the direction of increasing the economic activities of the people in rural areas. The experiments done by him have proved to be very helpful in improving the livelihood of the people in rural areas. The Chief Minister said that the State Government is paying special attention to selfemployment to improve the livelihood of the people in rural areas. Along with promoting local products, special attention is being paid to their branding, packaging and marketing. The Chief Minister said that work is being done to promote different products in different districts. He said that Uttarakhand has many natural resources. Many public welfare schemes were being run by the state government to promote small and micro industries. Along with promoting the rural economy, every effort is being taken to arrest the migration from the hill areas. On this occasion, Padma Bhushan Dr Joshi also gave his suggestions for promoting rural economy and for water conservation and environment protection. He briefed the Chief Minister about the various works being done by HESCO. The Chief Minister reviewed the various works being done by HESCO.