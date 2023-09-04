CM approves Ganga Corridor Plan for U’khand

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 2 Sep: Sources have informed that Pushkar Singh Dhami Governmetn has approved the Ganga Corridor Project, on the lines of a similar plan in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh (UP) for Uttarakhand. A notification has also been issued in this respect including parts of Haridwar and Rishikesh under the Project.

Under the Ganga Corridor Project, both Haridwar and Rishikesh cities will be developed on the lines of Kashi (Varanasi). The notification has been issued under the signatures of Rajendra Patiyal, Joint Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Authority.

It may be recalled that lakhs of pilgrims come to Uttarakhand during the Chardham Yatra, and even on other occasions and festive seasons. It is felt that redevelopment of Rishikesh and Haridwar under the Ganga Corridor will not only change the face of these two cities, but also increase the potential of religious tourism in the state and also provide additional employment opportunities for the local people

In this respect, Dhami government has approved the redevelopment project of Haridwar and Rishikesh. The government has named this scheme as Haridwar Rishikesh Ganga Corridor Project, which is estimated to cost around Rs 250 crore.

The areas in Rishikesh being included under the project include Tapovan, Core city area near the Rishikesh Railway Station and ISBT Rishikesh, Virbhadra Mark and Karnaprayag Road., Haridwar-Rishikesh Road, Gurdwara Hemkund Sahib Road.

In Haridwar, besides some core area of the city will form the major part of the corridor project.